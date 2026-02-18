Mike Wagner, member of Steelers Steel Curtain defense, dies at 76

Mike Wagner, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' famed "Steel Curtain" defense, has died, the team said. He was 76 years old.

Steelers president Art Rooney II announced Wagner's death in a statement on Wednesday night. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Wagner had been battling pancreatic cancer since being diagnosed in the summer of 2020.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history," Rooney's statement said on Wednesday.

Wagner, an 11th-round pick in the 1971 NFL draft out of Western Illinois, was a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams as a defensive back. He made the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1976, and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 1976.

"His toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him," Rooney's statement said.

Wagner played all 10 seasons with the Steelers, appearing in 119 games, including starting 116 games. He tallied 36 interceptions, including a career-high eight in 1973. In his final season in 1980, he had six interceptions in 15 games.

"On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mike's family," Rooney's statement said. "He will always be remembered as a champion, a great teammate, and a proud member of the Steelers family."