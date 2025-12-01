Mike Tomlin says he understands fan frustrations with "Fire Tomlin" chants during loss to Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he understands fans being frustrated after there were chants for his being fired during Sunday's loss 26-7 to the Buffalo Bills.

During the 4th quarter of Sunday's game at Acrisure Stadium, "Fire Tomlin" chants rained down from the stadium.

Tomlin was asked after the game what goes through his mind during moments like those at the team's home stadium.

"I share their frustration tonight," Tomlin said after the game. "We didn't do enough. That's just the reality of it."

More fan frustration was felt as booing came from the crowd as "Renegade," the team's signature 4th quarter hype song played.

steeler fans are big mad. booing renegade pic.twitter.com/tTtRSTakYs — lisa (@lisarec) December 1, 2025

Pittsburgh (6-6) has lost five of its last seven games after starting the season with a 4-1 record.

Since starting last season with a 10-3 record, the Steelers are 6-11 in their last 17 games.

The Steelers now need to win three of their remaining five games in order to post a winning record. Tomlin, now in his 19th season as a head coach, all with Pittsburgh, has never had a non-losing season.

Pittsburgh's next game is an AFC North rivalry contest on the road against the Ravens with the top spot in the division up for grabs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. You can watch the game on KDKA-TV.