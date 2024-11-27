Mike Tomlin says Steelers will continue to use Justin Fields as part of offensive gameplan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says the team will continue to use Justin Fields as part of their offensive gameplan.

Fields was used more during the Steelers' 24-19 loss to the Browns last Thursday night more than they had during the five games that Russell Wilson has started.

One of those plays was a 4th and 2 call that did not work, but there was a nice 30-yard run where Fields used his legs instead of his arm.

Tomlin said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that Fields will continue to be a part of the team's plans moving forward.

"It's a component of what we do," Tomlin said. "I've been pretty clear about that."

Tomlin said that Fields is a "viable and capable dude" and said that he's the type of player that opponents need to be aware of.

"When we use it or how much we utilize it will be dependent on plans week to week based on the opponent," Tomlin said. "I don't know if this week will be reflective of what you saw last week, to be quite honest with you. Just know that it certainly is a component of what we do and a component of every plan."

Steelers looking to bounce back on Sunday in Cincinnati

The Steelers are headed to the Queen City to take on the Bengals, who head into this weekend with a 4-7 record -- but don't let the wins and losses fool you when it comes to how capable Cincinnati can be with their 1-2 punch of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Tomlin referred to Burrow as "MVP caliber in terms of what he's doing for them."

"I mean, it's one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL," said Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson. "It's been cool to watch what we've watched so far. They have a lot of talent everywhere on that field and you know, just executing and understanding our assignment is going to be a big part of it."

Linebacker Alex Highsmith has missed the last two games with an ankle injury but says he's feeling good and hopes to be ready for Sunday's game.

"I just want to do what I can to get out there and help my team," Highsmith said. "That's all that matters to me. And when I'm out there, just be the best version of myself. And that's why I've got to have that confidence to know when I'm out there, I'm giving the best version of myself. I just want to continue to get better and better every single day."

Highsmith said his ankle has started to progress in the right direction and will have a better idea of his status for Sunday's game later this week.

Kickoff on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.