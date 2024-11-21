Browns rally late in fourth quarter to stun Steelers in snow game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cleveland Browns rallied late in the fourth quarter to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 on Thursday at a snowy Huntington Bank Field in Ohio.

Browns running back Nick Chubb scored from two yards out to put Cleveland ahead 24-19 with 57 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to stun Pittsburgh. Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson came up short on a Hail Mary throw as time expired.

The Browns led 18-6 with 12:16 left in the final frame, but Pittsburgh came back to take a 19-18 lead with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter after a touchdown pass from Wilson to wide receiver Calvin Austin. Two plays earlier, Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig notched a strip-sack, setting the team's offense up 27 yards from the end zone.

The Steelers trailed 10-3 at halftime after the team's offense sputtered in key spots. The Steelers had a fumble, turned the ball over on downs, had four penalties and missed a field goal in the first 30 minutes.

"It took us too long to warm up to the action," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the game.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had 3 sacks and a forced fumble in the first half.

Pittsburgh is now 0-6 under Tomlin in AFC North division road games on Thursday night.

Up Next

The Steelers (8-3, 1-1 AFC North) play on Dec. 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns (3-8, 2-1) play Dec. 2 at the Denver Broncos.