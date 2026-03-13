Mike Tomlin makes first public comments since stepping down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin made his first public comments Thursday night since he stepped down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year.

The former Steelers head coach and his wife, Kiya, were among the honorees at Thursday's Ireland Funds' annual gala. Both were awarded with the Patricia R. Rooney Community Impact Award.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said that it was a great opportunity for him to say how thankful he was for Mike Tomlin and Kiya Tomlin for everything they've done in and for Pittsburgh.

"You came here as two young people, raised your family, and really just became a part of this community in so many ways," Rooney said.

Tomlin spoke briefly at the event about how he and his family have appreciated the nearly 20 years they've spent in Pittsburgh.

"It's often said we're not here for a long time, we're here for a good time, like you have to choose," Tomlin said. "I think our experience here in Pittsburgh and with the great Steeler organization exemplifies that. We were here for a long and really good time."

Tomlin said it's been an honor to serve what he called "the greatest organization in sport."

"It's been an honor to be a part of this great community, to call it home, for our kids to call it home. We're in somewhat of a nomadic business and so we don't take that for granted, that our kids get an opportunity to call Pittsburgh home."

Tomlin said that he and his wife have been extremely blessed and like to share those blessings with the community around them.