Mike Tomlin announces Mitch Trubisky will start first preseason game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The quarterback competition has its first starter.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Thursday morning that Mitch Trubisky would get the start on Saturday against the Seahawks.

Back in March, with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team signed the quarterback to a two-year deal.

"This is definitely where I wanted to be," said Trubisky at the time of the signing. "Going through free agency with my agent we went through all of the options where I thought would be a great fit for me in the future. When we found out Pittsburgh had interest, I talked to my agent and said this is where I want to be."

Tomlin said the plan is to have Trubisky play the first quarter, Mason Rudolph will play the second quarter, and then Kenny Pickett will enter the game in the second half.

The Steelers drafted Pickett in the first round of the NFL Draft earlier this year.

Pickett, the Pitt Panther alum, was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy as college football's most valuable player.

Tomlin confirmed during his press conference that all three quarterbacks will play.

