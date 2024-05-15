Castle built for Andrew Carnegie's daughter up for auction

MILLBROOK, N.Y. (KDKA) -- A castle built for Andrew Carnegie's daughter is hitting the auction block.

Bidding for Migdale Castle in Millbrook, New York, begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. Concierge Auctions expects starting bids between $4 million and $8 million.

The Scottish-style castle was built in 1927 for Andrew Carnegie's daughter and only child, Margaret Carnegie Miller. Concierge Auctions says from 2000 to 2004, it was renovated and restored into "the distinguished estate it is today."

The 34,000-plus-square-foot castle has 10 bedrooms, 12 fireplaces, 17 full baths, an indoor edgeless pool with a hot tub, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar and a media room.

The castle is nestled on a 50-acre property in the Hudson Valley and includes a tennis court, a playground and multiple ponds. The additional 129-acre parcel with walking trails, orchards and a garden with its own greenhouse will be offered to the winner.

"This unique property is a chance to invest in one of the most significant estates in the Hudson Valley," Concierge Auctions wrote on its website.

Andrew Carnegie's family immigrated from Scotland to what's now part of Pittsburgh, and as Carnegie amassed a fortune, he became a philanthropist. His name is on several Pittsburgh institutions like Carnegie Mellon University, the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.

Bidding on Migdale Castle will end on May 30 at 5 p.m.