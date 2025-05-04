Watch CBS News
Suspect surrenders to police in SWAT situation on Mifflin Road

Patrick Damp
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Road shut down in Lincoln Place due to SWAT situation
A suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation unfolded in Pittsburgh's Lincoln Place neighborhood. 

Early on Sunday morning, police and SWAT were called to the 5700 block of Mifflin Avenue following a physical domestic incident. 

The woman inside the home was able to escape safely, but the man had barricaded himself inside. 

After about an hour or so, the man surrendered to police and exited the home. 

He was taken into custody and will now be evaluated by medics. 

Police have said that charges are now pending. 

Original story follows below:

Police are asking the public to avoid the area on Mifflin Road due to a SWAT situation. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, in the early morning hours of Sunday, they were called to the 5700 block of Mifflin Road after a physical domestic incident. 

The woman was able to get out of the house safely, but now the man is barricaded inside, and SWAT has been called to the scene. 

They are asking everyone to avoid the area around Mifflin Road and McBride Street. 

Patrick Damp

