Suspect surrenders to police in SWAT situation on Mifflin Road

A suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation unfolded in Pittsburgh's Lincoln Place neighborhood.

Early on Sunday morning, police and SWAT were called to the 5700 block of Mifflin Avenue following a physical domestic incident.

The woman inside the home was able to escape safely, but the man had barricaded himself inside.

After about an hour or so, the man surrendered to police and exited the home.

He was taken into custody and will now be evaluated by medics.

Police have said that charges are now pending.

