Crime, filth and broken fire suppression system at McKeesport public housing high-rise raise alarms

The mayor of McKeesport is calling a public housing high-rise a public safety emergency. Crime, filth and a fire suppression system that doesn't work are putting hundreds of residents at mortal risk.

From the outside, the building looks to be falling down. Inside, there is mold, rodents and crime. There were 900 police calls just last year, yet there's no visible security. People say Midtown Plaza has been declining for years. But now, the situation has become even more dangerous — potentially life-threatening.

The old building has no sprinkler system and firefighters depend on a standpipe to deliver water to the top floors, but the pipe has been disconnected for no one knows how long. In the event of fire, they'd need to hook up hoses to hydrants outside the building and walk them upstairs.

Chad Braun with Pittsburgh Fire Sprinkler said that's a "very, very dangerous" situation to have in a high-rise.

Mayor Tom Maglicco has seen enough.

"We're just fed up," Maglicco said. "Just fix it. These people deserve to live in a safe place. There's good people who live here."

Maglicco and his police chief met with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, which has contacted the owners, ASD Realty in New York, and demanded action or else, telling KDKA in a statement: "Depending on whether there is progress in remediation of the conditions, our office will pursue appropriate charges as necessary. We take protecting our citizens seriously."

"They have to come up with a plan and present that to us and see what it's all about," said Maglicco.

Outside of fixing the fire suppression system, the problems are still many. KDKA was able to walk through an open fire door and hallway doors with no locks. And although the building is posted with signs warning of security cameras, Maglicco said the police department has never been able to obtain any video of crime here.

KDKA spoke on the phone with the management company, which blamed the current conditions on the prior ownership, even though the building was purchased a year and a half ago. The company said the building will be fixed to safe and sanitary conditions in 60 days.

"Guarantee there were half-truths there. Half-truths," Maglicco said.