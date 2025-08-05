Midland Innovation and Technology Charter School closing down 3 years after opening

After only three years, Midland Innovation and Technology Charter School is closing its doors.

The charter school's CEO cites low enrollment and lack of funding as the main reasons for the closure.

A special public meeting for students and families to discuss the closure was held Tuesday night.

"This is certainly not the news anyone at MITCS ever wanted to share with the community," school solicitor Jordan Shuber said.

Three years ago, Midland Innovation and Technology Charter School opened, promising an alternative education approach for students interested in pursuing skilled trades.

Now, with just weeks before the new school year, the school is closing.

"Unfortunately, the financial situation is just so dire at the school that we're really left with no other choice," Shuber said.

When the MITCS opened in September 2022, officials there hoped for a minimum of 200 enrolled students, a threshold that was never reached.

In turn, the operating expenses of the school became more than the debts.

"We looked into every possible option. There were tireless amounts of hours that were spent. This was to try to keep these doors open," Shuber said.

Shuber tells KDKA-TV that MITCS was in talks with another charter school in the area, which offered to enroll its students and teach them in the MITCS facility in Midland.

But, at the 11th hour, they recanted.

"We know some families and students are going to be upset about the fact they need to call an audible right and change directions, and so we want to make everything as easy for them as possible," Shuber said.

Tuesday's meeting is designed to help families navigate the next step.

Top officials were on hand to answer any questions and supply parents and students with the information they need to move forward.

"We wanted to stay open for years, [but] it just didn't turn up that way," Shuber said.

