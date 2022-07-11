As meth becomes more available, leaders call for more treatment options

As meth becomes more available, leaders call for more treatment options

As meth becomes more available, leaders call for more treatment options

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — According to experts, methamphetamine is becoming more available and unbelievably potent.

It's a situation that has police in Westmoreland County concerned for the public's safety. In the last three days, Greensburg and state police have contended with allegedly violent offenders committing crimes that investigators say are fueled by meth.

"It's several times a week we're dealing with a person on meth," Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning said. "They're very irrational, violent, and aggressive behavior Is very common. These people are not thinking clearly."

State police in Westmoreland County had their hands full at the casino in Hempfield Township. A man allegedly on a combination of meth and other drugs was removed from the establishment after acting erratically. The individual allegedly kicked and attacked troopers and EMS personnel.

That kind of situation can evolve into a nightmare scenario, according to Denning,

"If they try to reach for our guns, anything can happen," he said.

Tim Phillips, the former director of the Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force, said meth can take a normal human being and render them absolutely out of control and capable of doing anything.

Phillips said the meth on the street now is a high-potency product out of Mexico and is cheap.

But Phillips said while meth is readily available, help for those trying to escape the clutches of the drug isn't.

"The county jail's become our treatment facility and detox," Phillps said. "It's frustrating. There need to be more effective means for meth like we've developed for other substances."