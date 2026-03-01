Meteorological spring begins in Pittsburgh with sunshine and chillier temperatures

Happy Meteorological Spring! This isn't the Spring Equinox, which is March 20th at 10:46 a.m., which is equal day and night and marks the significant increase in daylight from here!

It's going to be much cooler today than yesterday as a cold front will pass, bringing our highs only to the mid 30s with sunshine.

Conditions in Pittsburgh through 6 p.m. Sunday evening KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Forecast:

9 a.m.: 30° Cloudy

Noon: 35° Partly Sunny

3 p.m.: 36° Partly Sunny

6 p.m.: 34° Mostly Cloudy

We stay dry for our Monday with highs back near 40 and partly cloudy skies before we warm up with rain.

Tuesday morning, for the commute, temperatures will be hovering right around the freezing mark, so there could be a brief period of light freezing rain. It could be a matter of just one or two degrees, so give yourself some extra time and keep an eye on the temperatures.

Chances for rain over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Through the afternoon, it'll be all rain with highs back to 50.

The soggy conditions will be around all through the end of the week, with some rumbles of thunder also possible for Friday and Saturday when our highs get to the 70s!

The above-normal temperatures are expected for the start of the month.