UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A meteor streaking across the sky was captured on a doorbell camera in Uniontown.

The Nest camera at Rich and Hannah Evans' home caught the glow of light on Sunday night.

Meteor western sky last night, in Uniontown at a friend’s house Posted by Karen Parlak on Monday, January 16, 2023

According to NASA, when meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere at a high speed and burn up, the fireballs, or "shooting stars," are called meteors.