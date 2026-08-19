Western Pennsylvania woman sues Taylor Farms, Taco Bell after cyclosporiasis hospitalization

A western Pennsylvania woman is suing Taylor Farms and Taco Bell after she said she ate iceberg lettuce contaminated with cyclospora, leaving her hospitalized for two days.

Attorney Rob Peirce represents Heather Kebert, a woman in her late 30s who lives in Mercer County. He said she was sickened with cyclosporiasis last month.

"This is not like someone that ate and got food poisoning, is better 24 hours later," Peirce said. "This is an illness that can raise up in the future, unfortunately, so it'll take her some time to completely recover."

This experience has led her to file a federal lawsuit against Taylor Farms and Taco Bell, the first in southwestern Pennsylvania connected to the major outbreak across the country.

It claims that on July 7, Kebert went to a Taco Bell in the Meadville area, ate an avocado ranch chicken stacker with contaminated iceberg lettuce, and three days later became violently ill, needing hospitalization.

"She remained in the hospital for two days and was treated for severe dehydration and diarrhea," Peirce said.

Peirce said it wasn't until she was released that she learned from the Pennsylvania Department of Health that she tested positive for the parasite cyclospora, claiming the lettuce she consumed is the recalled lettuce that traces back to the Taylor Farms facility in Mexico.

"What's concerning is that lettuce that was grown in Mexico, shipped through the United States, gets to Meadville, Pennsylvania, without some person or entity determining it's contaminated," Peirce said.

According to CDC data, as of Aug. 18, it's received reports of more than 15,700 lab-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis since May 1. This includes multiple clusters of cases, including the large multistate outbreak related to the iceberg lettuce.

"We have laws in this country to provide safe food to our citizens, and that's a very good thing, but those laws and regulations need to be enforced," Peirce said.

Peirce said Kebert just wants accountability for herself and others.

"She has asked us to make sure we check into what procedures were followed or not followed to make sure something happens in the future, so no one else gets sick again," Peirce said.

So far, there are more than 10 federal lawsuits filed related to the outbreak.

KDKA reached out to Taylor Farms and Taco Bell for comment but has not heard back at this time.