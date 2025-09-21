Man shot and killed in early-morning Mercer County shooting, police say

One person has died after a shooting in Mercer County.

The Mercer County coroner says the shooting happened early Sunday morning in the 700 block of Idaho Street in the city of Farrell.

Brandon Smith, 45, was pronounced dead at the hospital due to a gunshot wound to the chest in "a manner ruled homicide," the county coroner said in a news release.

The incident is being investigated by the City of Farrell Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.