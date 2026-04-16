Mother, 2 children killed in Pennsylvania house fire

A mother and her two children are dead after a house fire in Mercer County on Thursday morning, the coroner said.

According to the Mercer County coroner, 48-year-old Malinda Abrams, her daughter, 16-year-old Amelia Abrams, and her son, 12-year-old Leroy Abrams, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m. Thursday after a fire at their home in Sandy Lake Township.

The coroner said firefighters found the family inside the home on Walnut Street as they were fighting the flames.

Currently, there isn't any evidence to suggest that foul play was involved, the coroner said, but the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police's fire marshal's office.

There were five people inside the home at the time of the fire, which broke out around 4 a.m., CBS affiliate WKBN reported. All of the pets inside the home also died.

The coroner said the cause and manner of death for each family member are pending further forensic evaluation and testing. No other information was available to be released on Thursday afternoon, the coroner said.