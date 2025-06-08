Elderly man killed in pedestrian crash in Mercer County

A 73-year-old man was killed in a crash in Mercer County on Saturday night.

According to the City of Sharon Police Department, just after 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported crash at the intersection of E. State Street and Buhl Boulevard.

Once police arrived, they found a man had been hit by a vehicle. He was identified as a 73-year-old man from Hermitage. It was determined he had suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Sharon Regional Health System.

He ultimately died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Police have said that they are not releasing names at this time as the crash remains under investigation.