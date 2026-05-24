Rain and thunderstorms possible on Memorial Day Weekend Sunday in Pittsburgh

Today will be warmer with an isolated shower this afternoon and evening. It will be noticeably more humid but less windy than yesterday.

Our highs get back near normal to the mid-70s, and there will be dry time to enjoy. The bulk of the rain and even a few thunderstorms will be late tonight and overnight.

Hourly Forecast:

9 a.m.: 60° Cloudy

Noon: 69° Showers

3 p.m.: 70° Mostly Cloudy

6 p.m.: 72° Rain

With as much rain as some areas got yesterday, and with another possible 1" of rain for some, there could be isolated flooding. The severe weather threat stays low.

Conditions through 6 a.m. on Monday morning in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

Memorial Day looks a lot better with highs near 80 and some sunshine. A few stray showers are possible in the morning, but much of the day will be dry!

Conditions on Memorial Day in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

On Tuesday, a few showers are possible well to the south, but the chance stays low all week.

Next week, we are also warming back up to the low 80s! So far, we are about 3.5° below normal, with above normal temperatures returning for the end of the month.

We should see that go down and even out to a seasonable month.