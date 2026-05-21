Clouds will turn into rain chances as Memorial Day Weekend in Pittsburgh approaches

Well, at least half of your holiday weekend is looking good.

We start Memorial Day weekend off with plenty of rain around. The rain will arrive on Friday afternoon, probably around 5 p.m. in Pittsburgh, and will continue through Saturday afternoon. Saturday evening will see scattered rain and maybe even a chance of a storm.

Rain chances over the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

Rain totals over the 24-hour period will be around 1.5 inches. Low-lying areas and especially places around streams and creeks should be aware of the risk for flooding. Flooding can happen quickly and with little warning, even well away from where it is actively raining.

Flash flooding risk from Friday into Saturday morning KDKA Weather Center

Sunday and Monday are looking fairly dry. I expect scattered rain around both days during the afternoon. Temperatures will also be more pleasant, at around 80 degrees for highs both days.

You should see a lot of sun on both days. Morning lows on both days will be in the low 60s.

Getting back to today, highs will only be in the upper 60s. Morning lows dipped down just below 50 degrees. Skies are going to be cloudy through this afternoon.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - May 21, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

I have noon temperatures in the mid to low 60s. Highs on Friday and Saturday are also only expected to hit the 60s. Morning temperatures on Friday and Saturday will likely remain just above 60 degrees.