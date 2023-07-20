Medical marijuana company to close processing facility, dispensary in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 70 people are losing their jobs with the shutdown of medical marijuana company Goodblends.

The company notified the state it is shutting down its processing facility in the city's Chateau neighborhood on Beaver Avenue in September. Our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports its dispensaries in Friendship and Erie also are closing.

The company signed a 20-year lease for its Beaver Avenue facility two years ago, the Post-Gazette reports.

The company is also facing a lawsuit for allegedly defaulting on its lease, accruing more than $5.8 million in unpaid rent

