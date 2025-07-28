More than 40,000 people in Pittsburgh had their medical debt erased. Here's who qualified.

More than $58 million in medical debt erased in Pittsburgh

More than 40,000 people in Pittsburgh will soon learn their medical debt has been erased.

Pittsburgh City Councilman Bobby Wilson said more than 43,000 Pittsburgh residents have had $58 million in medical debt cleared thanks to the city's partnership with Undue Medical Debt, a non-profit organization in Boston that works to end medical debt. The organization said it has helped relieve more than $20.3 billion in medical debt.

Wilson said in a news release on Monday that "this milestone" comes after legislation that authorized Pittsburgh to contract with Undue Medical Debt to identify and erase qualifying medical debt held by city residents.

"I'm thrilled to partner with the City of Pittsburgh on this transformative medical debt relief initiative that will bring much-needed good news to thousands of residents," Undue Medical Debt President and CEO Allison Sesso said in Wilson's news release. "Medical debt is both a financial and emotional burden that forces families to make difficult decisions and often prevents patients from getting the care they need."

Who qualifies for the debt relief in Pittsburgh?

To qualify, Pittsburgh residents had to have a household income no higher than 400% of the federal poverty level or have medical debt equal to 5% of their annual income.

There was no application process, as qualified residents were found through hospitals, health care providers and debt collectors.

Residents who qualified will automatically receive a branded letter from Undue Medical Debt identifying which of their debts was erased. Letters will begin arriving this week.

"No one should be burdened simply because they got sick. Relieving this debt will have a significant impact on the lives of many Pittsburghers," Wilson said in the news release.