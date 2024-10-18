Man hit and killed while crossing McKnight Road, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle while crossing McKnight Road on Friday night, Ross Township police said.

Allegheny County 911 said the crash happened around 8 p.m. near Babcock Boulevard. No one else was injured in the deadly pedestrian crash, authorities said, but the southbound lanes of McKnight Road are currently closed.

Officials said to avoid the area as law enforcement investigates the crash. First responders from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released as of Friday night.