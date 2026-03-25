McKeesport school district employee placed on leave after apparent confrontation with student

A McKeesport Area School District staff member has been placed on leave after allegedly getting into a physical confrontation with a student.

Averie Hudson, a senior at McKeesport Area High School, told KDKA the incident on Tuesday in the hallway involved her father, who is a teacher and coach in the district. Video of the incident appears to show him pushing and trying to restrain Hudson as she tried to pull away from him. Hudson can be heard in the video saying, "Stop touching me. You are my dad. Stop touching me."

"My head got pushed against the wall," Hudson told KDKA on Tuesday. "My head started hurting, and my back. I still got a headache."

She admitted that she was supposed to be in French class when the incident occurred, but said she was trying to talk to a gym teacher about referring her for a scholarship. She said another gym teacher called security and told her father. She said it was then that he confronted her.

"He was like, 'You are going to go to class,'" Hudson said. "And he put his hands on me. And I was trying to fight him off of me. And it just got worse from there."

Hudson's mother, Autumn Hudson, got a call about the incident and went to the high school.

"I'm upset," Autumn Hudson told KDKA. "I'm mad. I don't even do that to her."

On Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Donald MacFann said in a letter to district parents that the staff member has been placed on paid administrative leave.

"The District is currently conducting an internal review regarding a report involving a staff member and a student," the letter said.

Averie Hudson's mom said the teen's father went too far.

"Don't put your hands on her," Autumn Hudson said. "That's totally unacceptable."

Averie and Autumn Hudson told KDKA they plan to file charges against her father for "getting physical." KDKA reached out to the man for comment, but did not hear back as of Wednesday afternoon.