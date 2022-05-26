Watch CBS News
McKeesport police searching for missing 70-year-old Willie Miller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — McKeesport police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man.

Police are looking for Willie Miller.  (Photo Credit: McKeesport Police)

Police say Willie Miller was last seen in the 600 block of 6th Street on Wednesday. He has dementia, according to law enforcement. 

Miller wears glasses and almost always has a hat on, according to police. 

Call the police at 412-675-5015 with any information. 

