Watch CBS News
Local News

McKeesport police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in April

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- McKeesport police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since April. 

Police said Sade Wheeler was last seen April 28 around 7:40 p.m. She's had contact with her family, but no one has been able to find her, police said. 

kdka-sade-wheeler.png
(Photo provided by McKeesport police)

She's believed to be in the city of Duquesne and is described as 5-foot-2, weighing about 120 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-675-5015.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 3:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.