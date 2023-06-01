McKeesport police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in April
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- McKeesport police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since April.
Police said Sade Wheeler was last seen April 28 around 7:40 p.m. She's had contact with her family, but no one has been able to find her, police said.
She's believed to be in the city of Duquesne and is described as 5-foot-2, weighing about 120 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-675-5015.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.