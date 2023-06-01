McKeesport police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in April

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- McKeesport police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since April.

Police said Sade Wheeler was last seen April 28 around 7:40 p.m. She's had contact with her family, but no one has been able to find her, police said.

(Photo provided by McKeesport police)

She's believed to be in the city of Duquesne and is described as 5-foot-2, weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-675-5015.