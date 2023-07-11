Watch CBS News
McKeesport police looking for man who hasn't been seen in 'several weeks'

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — McKeesport police are looking for a missing man who they said has not been seen in "several weeks."

Steven Humphreys, 67, has "health issues and has not taken his medication," police said. 

"City of McKeesport Police Department is requesting your help in locating the following individual. If anyone has information, please contact City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015," police said in a Facebook post.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 7:55 PM

