McKeesport police chief thanks public for continued support
McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer is thanking the community for their outpouring of support.
He said, since the death of Officer Sean Sluganski and the wounding of Officer Chuck Thomas, the department has received so much support from the community through fundraisers and tributes.
The chief added that McKeesport police are eternally grateful.
The two officers were shot in February after responding to a domestic dispute.
