McKeesport leaders still waiting for joint investigation of August explosion
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Local leaders are still waiting on a joint scene examination of an explosion in McKeesport.
The explosion happened at the former YWCA building last month and two people were hurt.
RELATED: Explosion injures 2, damages Common Ground Building in McKeesport
Multiple groups, including the city, gas company, and fire marshal's office still have to examine the scene.
A structural engineer first surveyed the scene to determine what sections can be accessed for further investigation.
It's believed that contractors and subcontractors failed to notify the Pennsylvania One-Call system.
Under state law, anyone digging with powered equipment is required to notify the one-call system.
