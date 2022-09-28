McKeesport leaders still waiting for joint investigation of August explosion

Joint examination still needed of McKeesport explosion site

Joint examination still needed of McKeesport explosion site

Joint examination still needed of McKeesport explosion site

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Local leaders are still waiting on a joint scene examination of an explosion in McKeesport.

The explosion happened at the former YWCA building last month and two people were hurt.

RELATED: Explosion injures 2, damages Common Ground Building in McKeesport

Multiple groups, including the city, gas company, and fire marshal's office still have to examine the scene.

A structural engineer first surveyed the scene to determine what sections can be accessed for further investigation.

It's believed that contractors and subcontractors failed to notify the Pennsylvania One-Call system.

Under state law, anyone digging with powered equipment is required to notify the one-call system.