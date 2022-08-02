Explosion leaves 1 person hurt, causes damage at Common Ground Building in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - At least one person is injured after an explosion at the former YWCA building in McKeesport on Tuesday morning.

The building, on Ninth Avenue, has significant damage after the explosion, which appears to have involved a gas line, a McKeesport spokesperson said.

The building is located on Ninth Avenue. (Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene, Allegheny County emergency officials said.

This building houses the Penn State Greater Allegheny's Launch Box program, the Ninth Street Clinic and the offices of PurePenn/Trulieve.

It is the former YWCA of McKeesport and the former offices of Womansplace and the Center for Victims.

