Watch CBS News
Local News

Red Cross helping residents after fire at McKeesport apartment building

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews battled a fire at an apartment building in McKeesport on Wednesday afternoon. 

Firefighters were called to Hartman Street for a three-alarm fire.

kdka-hartman-street-mckeesport-fire.png
  (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill)

The Red Cross said it mobilized its disaster action team to help residents impacted by the fire. The non-profit said it's ready to provide resources and immediate help while working with officials to figure out what comes next for the residents. 

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were impacted or the extent of damage caused by the fire. 

There's been no word on any injuries. 

First published on December 7, 2022 / 2:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.