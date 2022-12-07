Red Cross helping residents after fire at McKeesport apartment building

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews battled a fire at an apartment building in McKeesport on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Hartman Street for a three-alarm fire.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill)

The Red Cross said it mobilized its disaster action team to help residents impacted by the fire. The non-profit said it's ready to provide resources and immediate help while working with officials to figure out what comes next for the residents.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were impacted or the extent of damage caused by the fire.

There's been no word on any injuries.