McKeesport Area elementary student hospitalized after being hit by school bus

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport Area student hit by school bus
McKeesport Area student hit by school bus

An elementary student from the McKeesport Area School District was hospitalized after being hit by a school bus on Tuesday afternoon. 

The crash happened near Soles and Stewart streets on Tuesday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., district superintendent Donald McFann said in a letter to parents and community members. 

download.png
A student from the McKeesport Area School District was hit by a bus Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Soles Street and Stewart Street.

Regina George, a neighbor who lives nearby, told KDKA that the girl who was hit and just gotten off of the bus and was hit while trying to cross the road.

George says she immediately ran to help the girl.

"My first reaction was to hurry up, run, and make sure that baby was fine, that she was good," George said. "I'm just grateful and I thank god that it wasn't worse."

George said the girl was bleeding from her head, but was conscious.

No update has been provided about the girl's condition.

MacFann also said in his letter to parents and families that an investigation into the crash is underway and that the district will provide updates when more information becomes available. 

