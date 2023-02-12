McKeesport community gathering in support of teen needing lung transplant

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - In a huge show of support, community members gathered to help organize a fundraiser for Anna Shaffer, 16, who needs a lung transplant.

A local organization gathered on Saturday to help a family in need.

The Shaffer family has been experiencing a nightmare.

In the fall of last year, 16-year-old Anna Shaffer got the flu. This routine illness escalated as Anna contracted double pneumonia, landing her at Pittsburgh Children's Hospital, where she has been in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit ever since.

Now, Anna needs a lung transplant, and co-workers of Anna's mother, Erin, along with the non-profit, Jamie's Dream Team, are stepping in to help, putting baskets together for a large fundraising raffle that will be held this coming Valentine's Day.

"The hope that's coming out of this raffle is that we can share the message about Anna to as many people as possible, as well as collect as much money as possible to ease the Shafer families. Any financial burden that they might have at this point, so her mother and father can be with Anna as much as possible because they are her biggest cheerleaders," Lori Schultz, a teacher at Marzolf Primary School, said.

Raffle items include everything from gift cards to local businesses, to a barbecue smoker, and everything in between.

Jamie Ward, the founder of Jamie's Dream Team, can't believe all the people who came out to help today.

"I walked into this office this morning, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness!' This is amazing. We have so many teachers here today from Marzolf, families and people donating baskets, incredible people just coming together, and we are just so thankful for that," Ward said.

For more information on Jamie's Dream Team, visit the organization's website by clicking here.