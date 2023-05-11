McKeesport candidates say campaign signs have been damaged or removed

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Election Day in McKeesport is next Tuesday.

Several candidates told KDKA-TV not only are they in the middle of a crowded campaign season, but they also feel like they're in the middle of a sign war.

Tiffany Wampler, a school board candidate, said, "Signs don't vote. People do."

For her school board campaign, she purchased more than 200 yard signs and 3,000 hand cards, which cost her more than $2,000. But over the past month, some of those signs have either been damaged or disappeared from where they were displayed.

It's the same thing with signs for Jeffery Anderson, a school board director candidate.

"I put about 28 out on the street. And if you ride around this neighborhood, there are only about five of my political signs left on the streets right now," said Anderson.

City council candidate Amber Webb said her signs were mowed to pieces by the owner of a local lawn company.

"He said he was employed by PennDOT and that this was public property and pretty much he could do it, real condescending," Webb told KDKA-TV.

Jessica Johnson from the campaign for mayoral candidate Corey Sanders told KDKA-TV their 10-foot, $2,000 sign was allegedly cut down last Friday from a building where they had permission to display it.

"There were two prior attempts to take it down. It had already been fixed twice prior to the third and final attempt," Johnson said.

At this point, the candidates are not exactly sure who is tampering with their signs. But they do believe it is political, pointing out they are among the only candidates whose signs are being messed with.

"Please stop and just give everybody an equal opportunity to run a fair race," Wampler said.

The candidates KDKA-TV spoke with said they have notified the police and that if they catch who is doing they are prepared to prosecute.