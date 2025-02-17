Man found shot to death in McKeesport cemetery

A man was found shot to death in a Pittsburgh-area cemetery on Monday morning.

Allegheny County police said a 911 call about a man shot in the McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery came in shortly before 11 a.m. Police said people who were walking through the cemetery found the body.

When first responders got there, police said they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Photo: KDKA)

Detectives said preliminary information suggests the victim may have been shot somewhere else and placed at the scene. Photos from the scene showed police huddled in the cemetery near Pirl Street and Freeland Street. It's unclear how long the body is believed to have been in the cemetery before it was discovered.

"It is gruesome. Like I said, that's where Kimmie was found," said neighbor Billie May Vranka.

"Kimmie" is 14-year-old Kimberly Krim, whose body was found on a hillside near the cemetery in 1998. More than 20 years later, the case is still unsolved. Vranka doesn't want history to repeat itself.

"I hope they find who killed this person because — I don't know what else to say. It's just sad. It's sad," said Vranka.

Allegheny County's Homicide Unit is investigating.

The victim hasn't been identified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.