McIntyre Square Giant Eagle recalling select ground beef items

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A number of ground beef items sold from the McIntyre Square Giant Eagle are being recalled due to the possible presence of small plastic fragments in the items.

The items would have been purchased on July 29 and were only sold at the McIntyre Square Drive store location.

The following items are included in the recall:

Local Beef Ground Beef

Nature's Basket Ground Beef, 90% Lean 10% Fat



USDA Choice Market District Certified Angus Ground Sirloin, 90% Lean 10% Fat



USDA Choice Market District Certified Angus Ground Beef, 85% Lean 15% Fat

USDA Choice Certified Angus Ground Round, 85% Lean 15% Fat

Certified Angus Virtually Prime Ground Round

Ground Beef, 80% Lean 20% Fat

Value Pack Ground Beef, 80% Lean 20% Fat

Certified Angus Ground Beef, 80% Lean 20% Fat

Certified Angus Virtually Prime Beef, 80% Lean 20% Fat

USDA Choice Market District Certified Angus Ground Chuck, 80% Lean 20% Fat

Ground Beef, 73% Lean 27% Fat

Value Pack Ground Beef, 73% Lean 27% Fat



No illnesses have been reported with any of the items involved in the recall.

Guests with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.