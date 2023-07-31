McIntyre Square Giant Eagle recalling select ground beef items
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A number of ground beef items sold from the McIntyre Square Giant Eagle are being recalled due to the possible presence of small plastic fragments in the items.
The items would have been purchased on July 29 and were only sold at the McIntyre Square Drive store location.
The following items are included in the recall:
- Local Beef Ground Beef
- Nature's Basket Ground Beef, 90% Lean 10% Fat
- USDA Choice Market District Certified Angus Ground Sirloin, 90% Lean 10% Fat
- USDA Choice Market District Certified Angus Ground Beef, 85% Lean 15% Fat
- USDA Choice Certified Angus Ground Round, 85% Lean 15% Fat
- Certified Angus Virtually Prime Ground Round
- Ground Beef, 80% Lean 20% Fat
- Value Pack Ground Beef, 80% Lean 20% Fat
- Certified Angus Ground Beef, 80% Lean 20% Fat
- Certified Angus Virtually Prime Beef, 80% Lean 20% Fat
- USDA Choice Market District Certified Angus Ground Chuck, 80% Lean 20% Fat
- Ground Beef, 73% Lean 27% Fat
- Value Pack Ground Beef, 73% Lean 27% Fat
No illnesses have been reported with any of the items involved in the recall.
Guests with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
