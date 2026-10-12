McCandless launches first Restaurant Week to support local businesses

For the first time, the town of McCandless is celebrating local restaurants and small businesses with its first Restaurant Week, offering special menu items, discounts and deals for customers throughout the community.

The event features 18 participating businesses, ranging from coffee shops and lunch spots to full-service restaurants. Organizers hope the promotion will encourage residents to visit local establishments and discover new favorites.

Among the participants is Adzema Pharmacy, a longtime McCandless staple known not only for prescriptions but also for its lunch counter.

"I may be surprised if people come out of the woodwork, but I'm sure it'll be people who are interested," said owner Jay Adzema.

The event comes after the pharmacy recently faced financial challenges related to building updates and code requirements. Now, Adzema hopes the promotion will attract new customers and strengthen community support.

Along with Adzema Pharmacy, 18 businesses in total will participate. Those restaurants can be found below.

Lucky Bug Coffee

Clark's Restaurant

Shooters Golf

Convive Coffee

First Watch – McCandless

Allusion Brewing Company

Commonplace Coffee at Northland Public Library

Texas Roadhouse

Hello Bistro

Shabu-Shabu Hotpot & Grill – Pittsburgh

OTB at the North Park Boathouse

Large Plain Pizza and Pints

DiBella's Subs at McCandless Crossing

Mark's North Park Lounge

Bruster's Real Ice Cream of Ingomar

Little Viet Kitchen

YOYO Panda

"I'm very excited about Town of McCandless Restaurant Week," said North Park Lounge general manager Scott Brady. "I think it's going to bring a lot of extra business to us and the community. I think it'll be very successful, and hopefully they'll do it year after year."

Restaurant Week runs through Oct. 16. Some restaurants are offering special meals and discounts, while others are highlighting classics.

"Frizzle burger comes from way, way back. It's grilled chipped ham, Isaly's with American cheese on it, on top of a hamburger with provolone," said Adzema.

"Well, our special this week is our cheeseburger and side of fries with either a domestic beer, milkshake or fountain drink. Also, a 10-inch pizza, salad and the same thing: milkshake, domestic draft or soft drink. All for $18.99," said Brady.

Customers who participate in Restaurant Week will also receive a passport containing additional offers and discounts that can be redeemed for up to 45 days after the event ends.