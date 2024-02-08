Pittsburgh-area man charged in 2023 hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old man in McCandless

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in McCandless last year.

In an email on Thursday, the public information officer for McCandless said 36-year-old Karl Scott of Gibsonia has been charged with accident involving death or personal injury.

Police said Scott hit and killed 78-year-old Donald Leach as he was crossing McKnight Road on March 11, 2023. His family previously told KDKA-TV that Leach was crossing McKnight Road at Blazier Drive around 10:20 p.m. when a driver struck him and took off.

Family members said that Leach worked at the Target store in the Pine Creek Shopping Center near where he was killed.

Days after the deadly hit-and-run, police said they identified the vehicle involved but never specified where the vehicle was found.

Scott was arraigned on Feb. 7 and released on his recognizance, the email said.

Last year, family members told KDKA-TV that Leach was a wonderful brother, father and grandfather. McCandless' police chief said last year that he wants to get answers for the family.

"Very tragic for the family. Difficult for closure in any circumstance," McCandless Police Chief Ryan Hawk said on March 12, 2023.