McCandless Police seeking information regarding deadly hit-and-run

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) - Police are asking for help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run. 

According to police, a pedestrian crossing McKnight Road at Blazier Drive on Saturday night around 10 p.m. near the Pine Creek Shopping Center was struck by a vehicle and killed. 

It's believed to be a black Honda with damage to the front and passenger sides of the vehicle. That includes the passenger mirror missing and a large piece of molding. 

Police have said they are waiting for more information on the model of Honda involved. 

Anyone with information is asked to call McCandless Police at 412-369-7992. 

First published on March 12, 2023 / 12:48 PM

