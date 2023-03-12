McCandless Police seeking information regarding deadly hit-and-run

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) - Police are asking for help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to police, a pedestrian crossing McKnight Road at Blazier Drive on Saturday night around 10 p.m. near the Pine Creek Shopping Center was struck by a vehicle and killed.

It's believed to be a black Honda with damage to the front and passenger sides of the vehicle. That includes the passenger mirror missing and a large piece of molding.

Police have said they are waiting for more information on the model of Honda involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call McCandless Police at 412-369-7992.

