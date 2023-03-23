McArdle Roadway Viaduct shut down for inspection due to fire underneath structure
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The McArdle Roadway Viaduct has been shut down after a fire sparked underneath it overnight.
Now the bridge needs to be inspected.
The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.
A short time later, the roadway was closed by Pittsburgh's Department of Public Works.
The roadway is currently closed between 9th Street and Windom Street.
It's unclear when it will reopen to traffic.
