Borough condemns Mt. Pleasant building after fire but owner promises to continue mission

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) — The borough of Mt. Pleasant condemned a historic building after a devastating fire Wednesday.

The owner of the structure says while there's no saving the building, her mission to help the community remains very much alive.

The McCali Manor building was destroyed by fire earlier this week. The woman who owns the structure says despite what happened, her desire to help young people with technology and art still burns inside of her.

Jane Altman walked into what was left of her beloved McCali Manor building thinking about what she did to save it.

"We literally tore this back to the brick and built it all the way back out," Altman said.

But that was then, and this is now.

"It's a complete disaster. After 250 years, this building will be gone," she said.

The McCali Manor building was condemned after a fire on April 5, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

The fire, believed to be accidental in origin, happened in one of the apartments in the back of the building. No one was injured.

"My ArtTEK for TEENS class teacher called and said, 'Jane, I don't feel well, I'm canceling,' and so there were no people in here," she said.

McCali Manor's history included a tavern and events venue, but it evolved into a place where Jane Altman could share her passion for the arts and technology with young people.

"I'm glad I was able to serve the community in that way," she said. "But now I'm going to serve the community in a different way."

Jane Altman says the fire destroyed a building but not her mission when it comes to her passions.

"Focus on my non-profit, it's River Art Works, our goal is to build our county's first comprehensive art retreat," she said.

And Altman says she may be a lot of things, but she's no quitter.

"Things change and you gotta change with it or you're going to wilt on the vine and what good is that?" she said.

Now if you are interested in helping Altman with her nonprofits to include ArtTEK for kids as well as the River Art Works project, click here.