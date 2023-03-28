Mayor Gainey's office challenges several Pittsburgh nonprofits over tax-exempt status
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mayor Ed Gainey's office announced on Tuesday further action in reviewing the tax-exempt status of Pittsburgh-area nonprofits.
Mayor Gainey announced that he and his office have completed a review of 10% of all non-government properties. Gainey's office hopes to finish the review by 2024.
"I issued an Executive Order on Jan 24, and already the Law and Finance departments have identified properties that are not paying their fair share," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "The next step is for the Office of Property Assessments to review our challenges and make a determination. We hope they will move expeditiously to make them pay."
Twenty-six properties in and around Pittsburgh have been challenged by the mayor's office, including parking lots, vacant lots, housing complexes, and office spaces, Gainey said.
Organizations such as UPMC, Highmark, and Carnegie Mellon University will be subject to this review to determine whether they meet the criteria to be labeled as purely public charities.
The following is a list of lot numbers and the owners of the parcels that are being challenged by the mayor.
- 174-S-225: 8033 Bennett Street RE LLC
- 23-H-245: Allegheny General Hospital
- 27-M-226: Carnegie Mellon University
- 27-M-232: Carnegie Mellon University
- 75-L-73: Community Options Inc.
- 42-L-305: Karpeles Manuscript Library
- 125-A-355: Private citizen
- 24-E-206: Private citizen
- 46-P-251: Private citizen
- 6-S-157: Private citizen
- 36-J-92: Private citizen
- 27-N-95-2: University of Pittsburgh
- 28-G-110-2: Presbyterian University Health System
- 28-G-110-3: Presbyterian University Health System
- 28-G-110-5: Presbyterian University Health System
- 28-G-110-6: Presbyterian University Health System
- 28-G-110-7: Presbyterian University Health System
- 28-G-110-8: Presbyterian University Health System
- 94-E-112: Private citizen
- 184-F-48: Mr. Property LLC
- 23-S-146: Private citizen
- 24-E-205: Private citizen
- 91-R-56: Private citizen
- 22-H-92: School Facility Development
- 80-K-159: NCSC USA Housing Development Corporation
- 84-H-60: Village of Shadyside Community Association
"We are here to protect the taxpayer and to make sure everyone pays their fair share," Gainey added.
The Allegheny County Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Review will review the list of properties to determine which organizations classify as purely public charities.
"The people in this city have a right; our taxpayers should not have to carry the burden," Gainey said.
for more features.