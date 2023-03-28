Mayor Gainey's office challenges several Pittsburgh nonprofits over tax-exempt status

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mayor Ed Gainey's office announced on Tuesday further action in reviewing the tax-exempt status of Pittsburgh-area nonprofits.

Happening Now: Mayor Gainey is announcing his next step in reviewing non-profits around the city. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/59ednyFwlc — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) March 28, 2023

Mayor Gainey announced that he and his office have completed a review of 10% of all non-government properties. Gainey's office hopes to finish the review by 2024.

"I issued an Executive Order on Jan 24, and already the Law and Finance departments have identified properties that are not paying their fair share," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "The next step is for the Office of Property Assessments to review our challenges and make a determination. We hope they will move expeditiously to make them pay."

Twenty-six properties in and around Pittsburgh have been challenged by the mayor's office, including parking lots, vacant lots, housing complexes, and office spaces, Gainey said.

Organizations such as UPMC, Highmark, and Carnegie Mellon University will be subject to this review to determine whether they meet the criteria to be labeled as purely public charities.

The following is a list of lot numbers and the owners of the parcels that are being challenged by the mayor.

174-S-225: 8033 Bennett Street RE LLC

23-H-245: Allegheny General Hospital

27-M-226: Carnegie Mellon University

27-M-232: Carnegie Mellon University

75-L-73: Community Options Inc.

42-L-305: Karpeles Manuscript Library

125-A-355: Private citizen

24-E-206: Private citizen

46-P-251: Private citizen

6-S-157: Private citizen

36-J-92: Private citizen

27-N-95-2: University of Pittsburgh

28-G-110-2: Presbyterian University Health System

28-G-110-3: Presbyterian University Health System

28-G-110-5: Presbyterian University Health System

28-G-110-6: Presbyterian University Health System

28-G-110-7: Presbyterian University Health System

28-G-110-8: Presbyterian University Health System

94-E-112: Private citizen

184-F-48: Mr. Property LLC

23-S-146: Private citizen

24-E-205: Private citizen

91-R-56: Private citizen

22-H-92: School Facility Development

80-K-159: NCSC USA Housing Development Corporation

84-H-60: Village of Shadyside Community Association

"We are here to protect the taxpayer and to make sure everyone pays their fair share," Gainey added.

The Allegheny County Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Review will review the list of properties to determine which organizations classify as purely public charities.

"The people in this city have a right; our taxpayers should not have to carry the burden," Gainey said.