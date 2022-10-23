Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Gainey hosts town hall meetings to discuss 2023 city budget

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey Holding Budget Meeting This Weekend
Mayor Ed Gainey Holding Budget Meeting This Weekend 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend, Mayor Gainey hosted two opportunities for residents to voice their opinion on next year's city budget.

The first one was held Saturday at the West End Healthy Active Living Center. The second event took place Sunday afternoon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The town halls were live-streamed on the mayor's social media pages.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 4:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.