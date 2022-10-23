Mayor Gainey hosts town hall meetings to discuss 2023 city budget

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend, Mayor Gainey hosted two opportunities for residents to voice their opinion on next year's city budget.

The first one was held Saturday at the West End Healthy Active Living Center. The second event took place Sunday afternoon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The town halls were live-streamed on the mayor's social media pages.