Mayor Gainey holds press conference following recent wave of violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mayor Ed Gainey has spoken following a recent surge in violence in and around Pittsburgh.

Gainey said he believes the recent homicides are solvable ones and has faith in his police department to bring criminals to justice.

Three high-profile arrests have been made in connection with these recent attacks, Gainey said.

The safety of the public remains Gainey's No. 1 priority. In addition, the mayor said he will be working with local communities and public safety officials to address the concerns on the South Side.

Following a shootout on Carson Street that left two people injured Sunday, Gainey reiterated that the South Side remains a viable part of Pittsburgh's community, pointing out there are nearly 30 licensed bars and liquor establishments in a several-block area of Carson Street, and each weekend brings thousands of patrons to the area, which has an undeniable impact on public safety.

Gainey called for the reenactment of the Destructive Properties Program as well. In a sign of solidarity, Gainey said he will walk the streets of the South Side after midnight this weekend.

Public officials are planning a forum on Tuesday to get feedback from community leaders and to find solutions to keep people on the South Side safe.

Major Crimes Assistant Chief Lavonnie Bickerstaff went on to highlight some of the work local officers have been doing to keep the city safe. Four violent individuals were arrested last week alone in connection with crimes the District Attorney's office has been investigating.

The first case mentioned was an arrest for the death of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas. The boy was shot and killed in Downtown Pittsburgh last month after a stray bullet hit him inside a vehicle.

And a second arrest was in a shooting out of Homewood where a man was shot and killed and a woman was left injured.

A third arrest was made where authorities say they brought in a shooting suspect from an incident in the South Side Slopes back in March.

Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt outlined changes that will be coming to the South Side in the days ahead, including the addition of more lighting as well as the enforcement of no parking along Carson Street on June 17 and 18. The goal, Schmidt said, is to allow everyone to have a good time while remaining as safe as possible.

There have been 30 homicides in the city this year, Schmidt added. The arrest rate sits at approximately 27 percent, which he said is higher than the national average.

Seventeen uniformed officers and cruisers will be patrolling Carson Street this weekend, according to Pittsburgh police. Detectives and DUI officers also will be present.

Officials are asking anyone with additional information on any of these incidents to come forward.