Man arrested in late-night shootout near busy Carson Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side.

Christopher Young, 27, has been arrested, according to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA.

Young is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property.

Gunshots rang out at 2:30 a.m. Sunday as late-night revelers lined the sidewalks of busy Carson Street. Officers responded to 15th Street and found two gunshot victims, one of them being Young, according to his arrest report.

Young and the second gunshot victim were rushed to a hospital, both in critical condition. A third person told officers that Young was flashing a blue laser light, and that third person a short time later heard gunshots, prompting that third person to shoot at Young.

During the initial investigation, officers determined that that third person had a valid concealed-carry permit and that he had fired at Young in self-defense.

Video obtained by KDKA-TV on Friday morning shows a chaotic scene on Carson Street, about a block or two from where the gunshots rang out.

Young is still in the hospital, but it's unclear whether he's been arraigned yet. The condition of the person he's accused of shooting is not known.

In response to the uptick in late-night shootings, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced he plans to walk the streets after midnight this weekend.