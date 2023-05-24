Mayor Ed Gainey's 'City in the Streets' initiative kicks off this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, a new drive to build a better connection with departments in the city and the 90 neighborhoods in Pittsburgh kicks off.

Mayor Gainey hopes this new initiative will bring people together and what better way to do that than with a block party-style atmosphere?

Announced last week, "City in the Streets" will officially kick off this evening in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

The mayor's office sees this as a great way for local leaders to meet face-to-face with residents of the city in a fun, low-key environment.

It will have representatives from many city offices on hand but it will also have food, games, and kids' activities along with different vendors and representatives from local businesses.

The mayor said in a press release last week that he wants residents to know the people keeping their neighborhood safe, the streets paved, and the pools and parks open.

Today's event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Woods Run Avenue and Brighton Road in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

It's the first event of the year and they will take place once a month through October throughout different neighborhoods in the city.

You can learn more on the city website at this link.