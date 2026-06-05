Suspect arrested and charged in connection with deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Market Square

Pittsburgh Public Safety announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that took place last month in Pittsburgh's Market Square.

According to public safety, on Thursday, they took 16-year-old B'Jauhn Danklins into custody. He is now being charged with criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, and tampering with evidence.

After being taken into custody, he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

19-year-old shot and killed in Market Square

On May 12, police were called to Market Square just after 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police are investigating a late-night shooting that happened near Pittsburgh's Market Square. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old had been shot twice in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, rushed into surgery, but ultimately died the next morning.

The shooting happened just three weeks after the newly renovated Market Square reopened to the public.

Pittsburgh puts new safety enforcement in place for Market Square

After Market Square reopened to the public, a new policy required anyone under 18 to be accompanied by someone over 21.

However, many did not believe the policy was as firm as it could be.

One community leader, Von Madden, founder of AIM, a youth outreach group, said it was more about large gatherings than individuals.

"I don't think they are going to be kicked out of the space for buying food or walking by," Madden said. "The policy was so they're allowed to hang out, but if they're causing disruption, they were asked to move."

However, one councilperson shared her criticism of the policy during a public meeting.

"Not only does this feel highly unwelcoming to families with teens, but it also seems questionable in terms of enforcement," Councilwoman Barb Warwick said. "I don't know that there'll be like a private security, what are we checking IDs like, you know? How is this working? My understanding is it's on an event permit."