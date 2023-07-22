Family confirms 2-year-old Mattie Sheils found in Delaware River after going missing in Bucks County flooding

The search for missing 9-month-old sibling continues after 2-year-old found in Delaware River The search for missing 9-month-old sibling continues after 2-year-old found in Delaware River 02:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of two-year-old Mattie Sheils has confirmed she was found in the Delaware River Friday, nearly a week after rushing flood waters swept her away in Upper Makefield, Bucks County.

Sheils and her 9-month-old brother Conrad were headed to a family barbecue with relatives when, after the area received 6 to 7 inches of rain in one hour, their vehicle was caught in the water.

"We are grateful that our little Mattie has been brought home to us," the family said in a statement.

Saturday marks one week since a deadly that deadly flash flood swept through Bucks County. The search continues for Conrad.

As rescue crews continue searching for Conrad, parents like Lauren Gold say their heart goes out to the Sheils family after the mother of three and her two youngest children were swept away by flood waters in Bucks County.

"I will keep praying and hoping that they find Conrad," Gold said.

On Friday, the Upper Makefield Police said they strongly believe Conrad's sister 2-year-old Mattie Sheils's body was found along the Delaware River near the Philadelphia Wastewater Disposal Plant, more than 30 miles from where the flash flood happened.

"District officers along with the Philadelphia Marine Unit was immediately dispatched to the area," Upper Makefield Chief Officer Tim Brewer said. "The child was located in the debris against the pier."

Officials told CBS News Philadelphia their search for Conrad spans from creeks in Upper Makefield to the Delaware River in Philadelphia. Their efforts include about 22 boats, marine assets and K9 units.

"We will work tirelessly to ensure Conrad is found," Brewer said.

According to Upper Makefield Township Police, an autopsy was scheduled for the 2-year-old's body on Saturday morning at the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office. We reached out to the office for more on the autopsy report but have not heard back yet.

On Saturday morning, police released new photos of Mattie Sheils and a statement on behalf of the family.

Full statement from the Sheils family

"The Sheils family would like to express their continued gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and concern from the community and from people around the country as rescue workers have worked tirelessly to find Mattie and Conrad. We are grateful that our little Mattie has been brought home to us. We are still praying for the return of Conrad. Thank you all, again, for your compassion and your kindness. We are humbled."

The flooding killed 53-year-old Susan Barnhart of Titusville, New Jersey, 32-year-old Katheryn Seley of Charleston, South Carolina, 64-year-old Yuko Love, 74-year-old Linda Depiero and 78-year-old Enzo Depiero of Newtown Township.

As the family tried to escape the flood, dad took his four-year-old son while the mother and grandmother grabbed Conrad and Mattie, fire officials have said.

For mothers like Gold, who has two young boys, this tragedy has led her to consider enrolling them in swim lessons as a precaution.

"God forbid they be in a situation like that, that maybe they'd have some defense mechanism," Gold said. "You really can't imagine. That is the worst thing you can imagine as a parent."

The community says they hope first responders find Conrad soon but until then they'll continue to keep the family in their thoughts.

