Vigil held to honor Bucks County flash flood victims

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Makefield community mourned the loss of five lives in last weekend's flash flood Thursday night.

Family, friends and strangers gathered for a prayer vigil all while the search still continues for two missing children.

The prayer vigil was held at The Crossing Church, which served as the command center Saturday night for first responders as they worked to rescue some of those trapped.

It was standing room only inside The Crossing Church. Hundreds gathered to remember the five people killed after Houghes Creek flooded a portion of 532, which swept away at least 11 cars.

"We wanted to create a safe space for our community to come together, to grieve, to really feel this and to begin the healing process together," George Clash, a senior pastor at The Crossing, said.

Community members bowed their heads in prayer and song for the survivors and along with the families grieving their loved ones – many who attended – as the search for the two youngest victims continued Thursday.

Chopper 3 was there as heavy machinery was brought into the flood zone to help clear debris for K9 search teams.

Two-year-old Mattie Shiels and her 9-month-old brother Conrad have been missing since Saturday night. Their mom, Katie Seley, died in the powerful waters.

"Just pray they find the babies," Val Rajnic, of Churchville, said.

Rainic grew up nearby and says processing what happened has been heavy.

"We drive these streets our whole lives and just to have something of this magnitude happen is just unfathomable," she said.

Near the end of the service, the crowd stood to applaud the first responders who answered the call.

"We can't live in fear," Clash said. "We don't know what the future holds but we can trust that if we are doing what we are supposed to do we will be where we need to be."

The Garden of Reflection in Yardley will host a night of unity to honor the victims Sunday at 7 p.m.

Search teams hope to resume underwater dive operations to find Mattie and Conrad over the next few days.