Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of 2-year-old recovered from Delaware River in Port Richmond: officials

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

BREAKING: Body of young child pulled from Delaware River
BREAKING: Body of young child pulled from Delaware River 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A body of a 2-year-old girl was pulled from the Delaware River in the city's Port Richmond section Friday evening. Police say the child died at the scene around 5:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Fire Department confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia after rescue crews responded near 3900 North Delaware Avenue.

Police say the girl was found in the water after a 911 call and recovered by boat.

There is no information at this time on how the girl got into the river.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 5:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.