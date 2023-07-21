Body of 2-year-old recovered from Delaware River in Port Richmond: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A body of a 2-year-old girl was pulled from the Delaware River in the city's Port Richmond section Friday evening. Police say the child died at the scene around 5:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Fire Department confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia after rescue crews responded near 3900 North Delaware Avenue.

Police say the girl was found in the water after a 911 call and recovered by boat.

There is no information at this time on how the girl got into the river.

