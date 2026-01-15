Search underway for 2 suspects accused of firing shots into Fayette County apartment complex

The Masontown Borough Police Department is working to identify two suspects accused of opening fire on an apartment complex on Monday night.

Video surveillance provided to KDKA-TV shows the suspects, dressed in black with masks, walking toward a section of the Fort Mason Housing Project before they begin shooting.

"Ammunition was recovered, indicating a 9 millimeter and .40 caliber. They then fled the area on foot toward the east end of town, and that's where we lost video track of them," Masontown Borough Police Chief Thomas O'Barto said. "It looks like the one pistol that was used may have had a switch in. It was fully automatic due to the rapid firing. The other pistol looks to be a standard issue."

O'Barto said officers arrived within one minute of getting the 911 call.

"Windows were shattered. All of the doors will need replaced that have holes in them. The inside units had drywall that was blown apart," O'Barto said. "These bullets traveled through several walls, went into several different parts of the building."

At least 18 rounds were fired, with bullets going through five units. O'Barto said 11 people were inside.

"Six adults and five children, narrowly missing some children sleeping by inches," O'Barto said.

O'Barto said he believes the shooting was targeted at someone inside, putting everyone in the complex at risk.

"These two are cowards. Shot up families for no reason and could have killed children or adults," O'Barto said.

One woman who lives at the apartment complex didn't want to go on camera, but told KDKA-TV that one of the bullets shot through her front door in her 2-year-old daughter's favorite spot to play.

"She sits here and plays with her toolbox, plays with her doggy," the woman said.

She said that night, her daughter had gone to bed earlier than usual, likely saving her life.

"I just think that was like God's way of keeping her safe," the woman said.

Police are now working to identify the suspects, who they believe frequent the area.

"This was a planned move. You can see as the subjects run away, they cover their face when they run past the camera. They know it's there," O'Barto said.

He said his department served a search warrant at the home of a person of interest this week.

"We've been able to develop several persons of interest. We executed a search warrant and recovered one firearm. We do not believe that firearm may be the one used here, but it is definitely a firearm that we took, and the person was not allowed to have it," O'Barto said.

O'Barto is asking the public for assistance and asks if you recognize the suspects or have any information, to give the station a call.

"We are actively looking and we're asking your help. The only way this is going to get solved is if you people come forward and try to help us. I know people are scared. I understand it. They have to live there. I don't. But again, we're doing our best to try to help them," O'Barto said.